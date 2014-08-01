This week’s pharma financial results in brief

A whole host of pharma, biotech and generics companies released second quarter and first half results this week. Here are the results in summary; click on the company name for the full report.

AstraZeneca

Anglo-Swedish pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) second-quarter 2014 financials that beat analysts’ forecasts and surprised investors by raising its full year guidance. It reported second-quarter revenues of $6.45 billion, up 4% at constant exchange rates and actual, exceeding consensus expectations of $6.28 billion. The company said the growth was due to its experimental cancer drugs.