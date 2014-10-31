This week’s third quarter pharma financial results in brief

Several pharma, biotech and generics makers announced their third quarter results this week. Here are the results in summary; click the company name for a full report.

Teva

Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) has generated sales of over $5 billion in the third quarter, boosted by its generics division. Earnings per share were $1.32, better than $1.24 as expected, and the company has raised its full-year outlook to $5.00-$5.10.