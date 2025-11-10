"Threats" To UK NHS Prescribing Database

The accuracy and completeness of the prescribing database which derives from the UK National Health Service's centralized prescription pricing arrangement is the envy of the rest of the world, according to John Ferguson, medical director of the Prescription Pricing Authority. He was speaking at a Drug and Therapeutics Bulletin meeting earlier this month, which discussed private prescribing and over-the-counter drug purchasing as a way of avoiding the NHS prescription charge (Marketletter November 20).

The PPA processes the 458 million prescriptions written in England every year. This data is invaluable to the Department of Health as it increasingly seeks to audit its activities, to general practitioners and health authorities and, more and more, to academic research. Any change in GP prescribing patterns would need to be carefully monitored and the appropriate steps taken to ensure the continuing completeness of this database, he said.

Alison Blenkinsopp, director of education and research at the department of pharmacy policy and practice at keele University, noted that information on private prescriptions has to be recorded at the pharmacy in a bound book. This data is lost to analysis, she said, and asked: if it were to be collected, who would do so? And who would own and interprete that data?