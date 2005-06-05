Three Rivers buys Amphotec/Amphocil rights

Privately-held company Three Rivers Pharmaceuticals says it has completed the purchase of worldwide rights to the invasive aspergillosis treatment Amphotec/Amphocil (amphotericin B cholesteryl sulfate complex for injection) from fellow USA-based group InterMune. Financial terms of the deal were not revealed.

Commenting on the move, InterMune chief executive Dan Welch said: "because invasive aspergillosis falls outside of InterMune's two areas of therapeutic focus, hepatology and pulmonology, we decided it was in the best interest of both shareholders and patients to divest this product." He also stated that the firm believes that "Three Rivers Pharmaceuticals has the right portfolio and areas of expertise to fully and successfully commercialize this product."