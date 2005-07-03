Threshold starts registration program for BPH drug

California, USA-based Threshold Pharmaceuticals has initiated registration in a US Phase II clinical trial which aims to assess the dosing, safety and tolerability of its TH-070 (lonidamine) for the treatment of symptomatic benign prostatic hyperplasia. The company says that a Phase III multicenter study of the agent in Europe is expected to start mid-year.

The trial, which is randomized, placebo-controlled and double-blind in design, will be conducted at up to 30 centers across the USA with around 200 participants.