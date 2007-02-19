Thrombogenics/BioInvent's TB-402 enters Ph I trial

Lund, Sweden-based BioInvent International and Belgian drugmaker ThromboGenics NV has received approval from the Danish Medicines Agency to initiate a Phase I clinical trial of the novel anticoagulant, TB-402, a human antibody binding to Factor VIII, which plays a crucial role in the coagulation of the blood.
The study, which is being developed within the framework of the alliance between ThromboGenics and BioInvent is a randomized, placebo-controlled, dose-escalation trial in healthy volunteers, and the objective is to investigate safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetic properties of the candidate drug.
The firms expect that the first subjects will be recruited into the study soon, and that results will be presented in late 2007. Given a positive outcome of the initial Phase I study, the parties plan to follow up with a Phase IIa program in patients undergoing orthopedic surgery who are at risk for thrombosis. The drug is also expected to be developed as a potential treatment to prevent blood clot formation in connection with certain types of heart arrhythmia, such as atrial fibrillation.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze