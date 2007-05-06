Thrombogenics focuses on nearer-term drug candidates

Leuven, Belgium-based biotechnology firm ThromboGenics NV has out-licensed the antibodies against platelet glycoprotein Ib (anti-GPIb) and von Willebrand Factor (anti-vWF), which it has been developing as novel anti-thrombotics, so that it can focus resources on its more advanced preclinical programs such as TB-403, an antibody against placental growth factor (P1GF), which is due to enter the clinic later this year.
ThromboGenics also confirmed that its current clinical programs are continuing to progress in line with earlier guidance and noted that its preclinical portfolio currently comprises TB-403 (anti-PlGF, jointly being developed with BioInvent AB, Sweden), PlGF (with Geymonat SpA, Italy), anti-GPIb and anti-VPAC.
Anti-PlGF is a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks the formation of new blood vessels in solid tumors, reducing the growth and spread of cancer cells. PlGF is a vascular growth factor for the treatment of heart failure, and is moving as planned both in terms of its preclinical evaluation and route of manufacture.
