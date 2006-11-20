ThromboGenics's MVI III trial cleared by FDA

Leuven, Belgium-based biotechnology company ThromboGenics NV says that the US Food and Drug Administration has completed the review of its Investigational New Drug application for microplasmin intraocular injection. The FDA considers the firm's proposed Phase IIb trial (Microplasmin for Vitreous Injection III) safe to initiate, and ThromboGenics now expects to complete patient recruitment by the end of the year.

Preliminary positive results from a Phase IIa clinical trial in Europe demonstrated that microplasmin could induce posterior vitreous detachment to ease vitrectomy, a difficult, invasive surgical procedure. The approach that is being studied in the MIVI trial is to administer microplasmin prior to surgery in order to facilitate the induction of PVD, as this may result in more rapid surgery with fewer complications.