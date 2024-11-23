Tianjin Stock Exchange Listing

The Singapore stock exchange is to get its first primary listing by a Chinese company - The Tianjin Traditional Chinese Medicine Group. The Chinese company will be the only one to be listed in Singapore out of seven approved for overseas listing in October by the China Securities Regulatory Commission. A memorandum of understanding is expected to be signed shortly to clear the way for the listing, which has already been approved by securities regulators.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze