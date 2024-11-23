Tianjin Zhongxin Medicine: First Chinese Firm To Issue Shares In Singapore

- Tianjin Zhongxin Medicine, a Chinese company specializing in theproduction of Chinese medicine, western medicine and biological preparations, is the first Chinese company to issue and list shares in Singapore. The firm has issued 100 million S shares, which refer to those available in Singapore, at a price of 68 cents per share. The issue is expected to raise 56 million yuan ($6.7 million).
