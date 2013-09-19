Tianyin begins $3M repurchase program

Tianyin Pharmaceutical, a manufacturer and supplier of modernized traditional Chinese medicines based in Chengdu, China, has begun the initial purchase of shares under its previously-announced stock repurchase program.

In October 2008, the firm's board authorized the repurchase of up to $3.0 million of its common stock from time to time in the open-market or through privately-negotiated transactions. The buyback has now been extended through June 30.