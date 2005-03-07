Tibotec's TMC114 shows efficacy at 24 weeks in experienced subjects

Belgium-based Tibotec, a Johnson & Johnson company, says that its TMC114 protease inhibitor showed efficacy in reducing viral load at 24 weeks in heavily treatment-experienced patients with HIV/AIDS.

Data from a 24-week interim analysis of two Phase IIb randomized trials of TMC114 boosted with ritonavir in patients with experience of three or more antiretrovirals and one or more primary PI mutation unveiled a higher mean reduction in plasma HIV RNA in the highest dose group versus control. Of the 497 patients included in the study, interim analysis revealed that 30%-47% reached undetectable virus levels compared with 10% in the control group.