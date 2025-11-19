TILUDRONATE EFFICACY SHOWN

Sterling Winthrop's investigational new bisphosphonate drug to treat Paget's disease, tiludronate, is at least as effective as etidronate after three and six months' treatment, according to a study presented at the US National Osteoporosis Foundation's 3rd International Symposium.

The multicenter European study compared a three- or six-month regimen of tiludronate with a six-month etidronate regimen (marketed as Didronel by Procter & Gamble in the USA), and found little difference between the regimens but pointed to a trend in favor of tiludronate. The most appropriate dose for the Sterling drug appeared to be 400mg daily. The company anticipates filing a New Drug Application with the US regulatory authorities this year for the Paget's disease indication.

A further European study presented at the meeting was carried out in 420 post-menopausal women with osteoporosis. The patients received either tiludronate at a dose of 200mg daily, or placebo. At six, 12 and 18 months' follow-up, there was a statistically-significant difference in lumbar bone mineral density in favor of the treated group.