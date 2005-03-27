Tim Wright moves to Vectura

UK-based Vectura Group has recruited Tim Wright to the new position of commercial director. Dr Wright was previously with GlaxoSmtihKline.16751205 Sanofi-Aventis to close Archemie R&D center 16751210 Sanofi-Aventis is to close its Archemis R&D center at Decines Pharma Marketletter March 28, 2005

2005/03/28 Sanofi-Aventis is to close its Archemis R&D center at Decines in the Rhone region of France, to the anger of the unions. A spokesman for the CFDT union, Paul Dufour, said when Sanofi-Synthelabo acquired Aventis the company promised that no site would be closed. Now Sanofi-Aventis is saying that drugs R&D had to be carried out next to production units and not on independent sites. The company's management has said the operation is actually a "site transfer." Archemis belonged to Aventis and before that to Rhone-Poulenc and is no longer usable. A spokesman said there would be no redundancies and all personnel would be transferred to the Neuville site some 18 miles away where other R&D work was going on. The Decines unit will close at the end of next year.