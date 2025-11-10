TIMI 9b; Hirudin Shows No Advantage Over Heparin

The prospects for Ciba's thrombin inhibitor hirudin in heart attack patients have been dealt a blow with the publication of the Thrombolysis in Myocardial Infarction (TIMI) 9b trial results, at the American Heart Association meeting last month. The study found that hirudin offered no therapeutic advantage over heparin when given together with thrombolytics in the treatment of patients suffering from a heart attack.

The study compared hirudin to heparin in 3,002 patients and was conducted at medical centers in North America, the UK, Germany and Israel. Hirudin was administered in a regimen consisting of a 0.1mg/kg bolus followed by a 96-hour infusion of 0.1mg/kg/hour, while heparin was given in a 5,000 unit bolus followed by a 96-hour infusion of 1,000 units/hour.

Top Line Data The primary endpoints of TIMI-9b were death, non-fatal myocardial infarction and heart failure or cardiogenic shock. This combined endpoint occurred in 12.8% of the hirudin-treated patients and 11.8% of the heparin-treated group, a difference which was not statistically significant. Bleeding rates were also equivalent between the groups. Major hemorrhage occurred in 4.4% of the hirudin patients and 4.9% of the heparin patients, and again there was no significant difference in these results.