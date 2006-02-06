Tip-off on Bush State of the Union speech

At The Health and Human Capital Management Congress, Roy Ramthun, special assistant to US President George W Bush, provided insight into a major portion of the President's State of the Union address next week. He outlined various areas of interest to the Administration, including the high price of health care in the USA, the uninsured, unfair tax benefits, the need for electronic medical records, Health Savings Accounts, liability reform, association health plans, the modernization of Medicare and Medicaid and how health care will be a sizeable portion of the President's budget.
He outlined how health care in the USA is currently 16% of the Gross National Product, or $2,000.0 billion per year and how rising health care costs to US employers have begun to impede employee raises and therefore standards of living. Mr Ramthun continued to discuss the economics of health care in the USA, and explained how the President would like to see tax reform to help even out tax benefits among those who have a corporate health insurance plan and those who pay their own health insurance.
The current political issues of liability reform and association health plans, which have been passed by the House of Representatives but not by the Senate, were also touched upon. The President would also like to modernize Medicare and Medicaid, a system that Mr Ramthun pointed out is running on a model designed for America of the 1940s and 1960s, and not reflective of the nation today.
