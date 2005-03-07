Tipranavir more effective than lopinavir in HIV, study finds

New data from multiple analyses presented at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections in Boston, USA, support the efficacy of Boehringer Ingelheim's investigational non-peptidic protease inhibitor (PI) tipranavir in treatment-experienced HIV-positive patients.

In a 24-week analysis of the RESIST pivotal Phase III studies, treatment regimens with tipranavir boosted with low-dose ritonavir were more effective than those containing lopinavir, Abbott Laboratories' market leading Kaletra (lopinavir/ritonavir). Treatment response was achieved by 39.6% of patients who received tipranavir therapy compared with 21.4% of patients were given lopinavir (p<0.0001).