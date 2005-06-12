TIRC starts new arm of HIV trial

USA-based The Immune Response Corp, which focuses on immune-based therapies for HIV and multiple sclerosis, has initiated a new arm of an ongoing Phase I/II clinical trial assessing IR103 in HIV.

This aims to enroll HIV patients who have not yet begun highly-active antiretroviral therapy and who will receive IR103, Remune (gp120-depleted HIV-1 immunogen) or saline over 28 weeks. The new drug-naive arm will recruit at two sites in the UK and at one in Canada. IR103 combines the group's patented HIV-1 immunogen with Amplivax, an immunostimulatory oligonucleotide adjuvant originally developed by Hybridon.

"We believe IR103 will demonstrate similar results to those we've seen in the Remune trials with drug-naive HIV patients, such as the one recently completed in Italy," commented John Bonfiglio, chief executive of the company. He went on to say that "current guidelines recommend delaying HAART treatment in newly-diagnosed HIV patients, in part because current treatments are so toxic. IR103 and Remune may fill this gap by providing an efficacious and safe therapy in these early stages of the disease."