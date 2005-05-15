TKT's 1st-qtr losses widen 51%

Transkaryotic Therapies, a US drugmaker focused on rare diseases, has reported a 2005 first-quarter net loss of $21.7 million, or $0.62 per share, versus $0.41 per share, for the like-period of 2004.

The 53% rise in loss includes $4.1 million in charges associated with foreign currency losses through re-measurements of the company's intercompany balances held in a currency other than the US dollar. TKT recently agreed to a $1.6 billion all-stock buy-out by UK drugmaker Shire Pharmaceuticals, and the transaction is expected to close by the third quarter (Marketletter May 2).