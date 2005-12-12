Wednesday 19 November 2025

TMC enrolls patients for ACUITY trial of Angiomax

12 December 2005

USA-based The Medicines Company has announced the completion of patient enrollment in the 13,800-patient global Phase III ACUITY (Acute Catheterization and Urgent Intervention Triage strategY) trial. This randomized clinical study is evaluating the direct thrombin inhibitor Angiomax (bivalirudin) replacing heparins (unfractionated heparin or enoxaparin) in patients with acute coronary syndromes presenting to the emergency department. ACUITY is being conducted at 450 clinical trial sites in 17 countries worldwide. In Europe, where more than 4,000 patients were enrolled, Nycomed is co-sponsoring the trial, says TMC.

"The enrollment of over 13,800 patients with acute coronary syndromes into the ACUITY trial in just over two years is an incredible achievement and a testament to the importance of improving the otherwise poor prognosis in these high-risk patients," said ACUITY's principal investigator, Gregg Stone, professor of medicine and director of cardiovascular research and education at Columbia University Medical Center's Center for Interventional Vascular Therapy and vice chairman of the Cardiovascular Research Foundation. "We are hopeful that the results of this landmark trial will establish a new standard of care for patients with unstable coronary artery disease," he added.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

CSL to invest $1.5 billion in USA to manufacture plasma-derived therapies
Pharmaceutical
CSL to invest $1.5 billion in USA to manufacture plasma-derived therapies
18 November 2025
Biotechnology
FDA approves Epkinly combo for follicular lymphoma indications
18 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Grifols wins pediatric label expansion for THROMBATE III from FDA
18 November 2025
Biotechnology
ABL Bio enters license deal with Lilly
18 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
UK nuclear waste to galvanize new cancer treatments
18 November 2025
Biosimilars
Sandoz’s Tyruko first MS biosimilar launched in USA
18 November 2025
Biosimilars
EC green light for Remsima IV liquid formulation, first liquid IV infliximab
18 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Agomab Therapeutics
A clinical‑stage biotech company headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, developing organ‑restricted therapies for fibrotic disease.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze