TMC enrolls patients for ACUITY trial of Angiomax

USA-based The Medicines Company has announced the completion of patient enrollment in the 13,800-patient global Phase III ACUITY (Acute Catheterization and Urgent Intervention Triage strategY) trial. This randomized clinical study is evaluating the direct thrombin inhibitor Angiomax (bivalirudin) replacing heparins (unfractionated heparin or enoxaparin) in patients with acute coronary syndromes presenting to the emergency department. ACUITY is being conducted at 450 clinical trial sites in 17 countries worldwide. In Europe, where more than 4,000 patients were enrolled, Nycomed is co-sponsoring the trial, says TMC.

"The enrollment of over 13,800 patients with acute coronary syndromes into the ACUITY trial in just over two years is an incredible achievement and a testament to the importance of improving the otherwise poor prognosis in these high-risk patients," said ACUITY's principal investigator, Gregg Stone, professor of medicine and director of cardiovascular research and education at Columbia University Medical Center's Center for Interventional Vascular Therapy and vice chairman of the Cardiovascular Research Foundation. "We are hopeful that the results of this landmark trial will establish a new standard of care for patients with unstable coronary artery disease," he added.