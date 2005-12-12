TMC enrolls patients for ACUITY trial of Angiomax

USA-based The Medicines Company has announced the completion of patient enrollment in the 13,800-patient global Phase III ACUITY (Acute Catheterization and Urgent Intervention Triage strategY) trial. This randomized clinical study is evaluating the direct thrombin inhibitor Angiomax (bivalirudin) replacing heparins (unfractionated heparin or enoxaparin) in patients with acute coronary syndromes presenting to the emergency department. ACUITY is being conducted at 450 clinical trial sites in 17 countries worldwide. In Europe, where more than 4,000 patients were enrolled, Nycomed is co-sponsoring the trial, says TMC.
"The enrollment of over 13,800 patients with acute coronary syndromes into the ACUITY trial in just over two years is an incredible achievement and a testament to the importance of improving the otherwise poor prognosis in these high-risk patients," said ACUITY's principal investigator, Gregg Stone, professor of medicine and director of cardiovascular research and education at Columbia University Medical Center's Center for Interventional Vascular Therapy and vice chairman of the Cardiovascular Research Foundation. "We are hopeful that the results of this landmark trial will establish a new standard of care for patients with unstable coronary artery disease," he added.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze