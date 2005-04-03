TMC suspends Clevelox trial enrollment

USA-based The Medicines Company has voluntarily suspended patient enrollment in a trial assessing the safety of its blood pressure-lowerer Clevelox (clevidipine), as a significant number taking the agent exhibited more frequent atrial fibrillation than those taking comparative products.

In a knee-jerk reaction to the news, shares of the firm initially dropped 17% in the opening minutes of trading on the day of the announcement, March 28, but recovered to close down 7.8% at $22.27, as investors reached the conclusion that the setback would not significantly impact the near-term financial outlook. According to Reuters, Pacific Growth Equities analyst Liana Moussatos said Clevelox had not been expected to reach the market until 2007, and she had forecast sales of $52.0 million by 2012.