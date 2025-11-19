TOKYO TANABE TO CODEVELOP HSR-81

Hokuriku Seiyaku and Tokyo Tanabe of Japan have signed an agreement covering the codevelopment of HSR-81, Hokuriku's beta2 receptor antagonist which is being developed for inhibiting uterine contraction in cases of premature delivery.
The drug will be developed in an existing cross-licensing deal, under which Hokuriku will codevelop Tokyo Tanabe's proton pump inhibitor TU-199. Both HSR-81 and TU-199 are in Phase II testing, and New Drug Applications are expected in 1996.
HSR-81 has a highly specific mode of action which it is hoped should ameliorate the side effects seen with the only competitor on the Japanese market, Kissei Pharmaceuticals Utemerin (ritodrine), which can affect the circulation by increasing heart rate. Ritodrine currently has annual sales of 10 billion yen ($95 million) in Japan.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze