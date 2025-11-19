TOKYO TANABE TO CODEVELOP HSR-81

Hokuriku Seiyaku and Tokyo Tanabe of Japan have signed an agreement covering the codevelopment of HSR-81, Hokuriku's beta2 receptor antagonist which is being developed for inhibiting uterine contraction in cases of premature delivery.

The drug will be developed in an existing cross-licensing deal, under which Hokuriku will codevelop Tokyo Tanabe's proton pump inhibitor TU-199. Both HSR-81 and TU-199 are in Phase II testing, and New Drug Applications are expected in 1996.

HSR-81 has a highly specific mode of action which it is hoped should ameliorate the side effects seen with the only competitor on the Japanese market, Kissei Pharmaceuticals Utemerin (ritodrine), which can affect the circulation by increasing heart rate. Ritodrine currently has annual sales of 10 billion yen ($95 million) in Japan.