TOKYOSTOCK COMMENT

TOKYO: share prices snapped a seven-day losing streak on Monday February 26, but the gain was insufficient to erase the losses suffered earlier. Small-lot buying underpinned the market, aided by Wall Street reaching a new high on Friday February 23, but arbitrage selling remained persistent. It was the index' longest losing streak since the stock market began its recovery in July. Earlier in the week, index-linked selling and a fall off in purchases by foreign investors dragged down the index. The downward trend was exacerbated by the absence of individual buyers and institutions, which took to the sidelines in concern over external factors such as volatile commodity markets and the plunging New York market.
Pharmaceutical share prices ended the week mixed, with the sector down 0.8% at 2,675.55 yen. Investor buying interest centered on large-capitalization issues, like Yamanouchi and Takeda, though the week's biggest gainer, Tsumura, bounced back on speculative buying after a two-week losing streak. Hokuriku Seiyaku, which has been rising steadily for the past few weeks, continued to gain ground, mostly due to small-lot purchases. The week's largest loser was Green Cross, which fell throughout the period in the wake of repeated reports about its involvement in selling HIV-tainted imported blood products (Marketletters passim and page 17). The stock was the Nikkei 225's biggest loser in percentage terms on Friday and Monday, falling 6.7% and 8.6% respectively. Formerly known as Japan Blood Bank, Green Cross faces potential payouts of some 40 billion yen ($3.84 billion) in compensation to people infected with HIV from the company's products. The share price has dropped 26.4% from its January 4 high.
