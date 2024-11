A biopharma company focused on manipulating immune tolerance via the thymus to address various immune-mediated diseases.

Tolerance Bio is developing an allogeneic, thymus induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-based cell therapy platform as well as pharmacological thymus therapies to address immune-mediated diseases caused by abnormalities in immune tolerance, including cancer, autoimmunity, transplant rejection, infections, immune deficiencies, and allergies.