Thursday 18 June 2026

Tomato carotenoids may prevent cancer

21 February 2005

Scientists have long believed that the carotenoids found in fruits and vegetables have a cancer-preventive effect. In particular, epidemiological studies have found that as the consumption of tomato products increases, the risk of certain types of cancer decreases. Researchers at Ben Gurion University and Soroka Medical Center in Beer Sheva, Israel, are engaged in research aimed at discovering the mechanism(s) of action that would explain this relationship between tomato consumption and cancer prevention.

In a study published in the January 2005 issue of Molecular Cancer Therapeutics, Yoav Sharoni and Joseph Levy report that carotenoids, well known for their antioxidant activity, also act to prevent cancer by stimulating the body's antioxidant response element. Stimulation of the antioxidant response element is an established mechanism for the mobilization of the body's defense system against carcinogens and other harmful compounds. By activating this system, tomato carotenoids induce the production of phase II detoxification enzymes. These enzymes convert carcinogens, which can cause DNA mutations that lead to cancer, into products that are less toxic and are readily excreted from the body.

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