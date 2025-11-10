Top Foreign-Funded Drugmakers In China

China's State Pharmaceutical Administration (the SPA) has awarded certificates to the 10 largest foreign-funded pharmaceutical enterprises in China, with the number one spot going to Xian-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, according to the China Foreign Trade Journal. This is claimed to be the first comprehensive appraisal of business-scale, economic results, future business development trends and product status of these enterprises in China.

The first Sino-foreign enterprise, Tianjin Da Zhong Pharmaceutical Ltd, was established in 1980 in cooperation with Japan. Then there followed a rush of ventures, including Wuxi Hua Rui, Shanghai Squibb Pharmaceuticals, Suzhou Capsule Co and Xian Janssen. Shanghai Squibb came second in the list of top 10. Other top foreign-funded drug companies in the list were Tianjin SmithKline & French Laboratories (3rd), China Da Zhong (4th), Hua Kui Pharma (5th), Shanghai Johnson & Johnson (6th), Hangli Refrigeration (7th), Shenzhen Nanfang (8th), Hui Kui Pharma (9th) and Suzhou Capsule (10th).

As a result of the deepening reform process of recent years, the number of foreign-funded enterprises in China is accelerating, says the journal, adding that by the end of 1994, the number of such ventures had reached 1,000, with foreign capital investment amounting to $1 billion.