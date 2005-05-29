Top pharma firms failing to deliver major new products, says Wood Mackenzie

Despite heavy investment in R&D, many leading drugmakers will fail to develop and market products with significant levels of revenue contribution, says UK-based pharmaceutical industry consultant Wood Mackenzie, in the latest update of its Corporate Franchise Analysis.
Calculating the proportion of the company's forecast sales in 2009 which will be derived from products launched in the previous five years, Wood Mackenzie has generated what it calls a "freshness index" for the top global drugmakers. A low index occurs when the firm is either launching no new products or the revenues from new drugs are forecast to be small.
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