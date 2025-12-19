Topadur Pharma

Topadur was founded in Switzerland in 2015 to develop therapies targeting microvascular dysfunction and impaired tissue repair. The company has advanced a portfolio of programs spanning preclinical through Phase II development and has used partnering to support regional development for selected assets.
Topadur’s portfolio is built around indications where improving local microcirculation is positioned as a therapeutic lever. Key focus areas include:
Topadur’s platform is based on DualTOP®, a dual-mechanism small-molecule approach designed to improve local blood flow and support tissue repair with localized exposure. The company emphasizes topical and locally delivered formulations intended to maximize tissue-level effects while limiting systemic exposure.
(Additional board and scientific advisory roles are listed by the company.)
Topadur uses partnering to support development and commercialization in specific territories. For example, the company references a co-development and licensing agreement for its alopecia program in China. The company also positions itself as open to additional partnering discussions across programs.
What is Topadur’s core science and biotech platform?
Topadur’s platform centers on DualTOP®, a small-molecule, dual-mechanism approach intended to restore local microcirculation and support tissue repair in diseases characterized by microvascular dysfunction.
What diseases and therapeutic areas does Topadur focus on?
Topadur focuses on age- and vascular-related disorders where impaired local blood flow contributes to chronic pathology, including chronic wounds/ulcers and dermatologic indications such as androgenetic alopecia.
What programs and products are in Topadur’s clinical pipeline?
Topadur’s disclosed programs include:
What is the latest company news and recent events?
Topadur’s news flow typically covers leadership updates, pipeline progression, and partnering activity across its lead programs.
What clinical trial data and results has Topadur announced?
Topadur describes early clinical work supporting local microcirculation effects and a tolerability profile for its lead topical program, alongside preclinical efficacy data across pipeline assets. Detailed datasets are generally communicated program-by-program.
What are Topadur’s regulatory interactions and upcoming milestones?
Regulatory priorities include progressing TOP-N53 through Phase II development in ulcer indications and advancing TOP-M119 through IND/CTA-enabling work toward first clinical studies.
Who comprises Topadur’s leadership team and what is their track record?
Topadur is led by executives with experience across life sciences commercialization, clinical strategy, and drug development, supported by scientific leadership with long-standing pharmaceutical R&D and translational medicine backgrounds.
