Topical HIV Preventive To Enter Trials

Procept will begin clinical trials of a topical formulation of its microbicide PRO 2000 in women next month, according to James Jenson, vice president for research and preclinical development. The study will be conducted in London, UK, under the sponsorship of the Medical Research Council. Data suggest that the compound, a polymer which inhibits binding of HIV gp120 with CD4 receptors, can prevent infection with a range of HIV-1 isolates.

Topical microbicides which can help prevent HIV transmission have been identified as a priority by several health agencies, including the MRC, Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS, and the US Department of Health and Human Services. A female-controlled method is particularly attractive.

A gel formulation of PRO 2000 was found to be well-tolerated in a rabbit vaginal irritation study, and did not induce skin irritation in guinea pigs. It is 10 times more potent than the commercial spermicide nonoxynol-9, also being developed as a topical microbicide, and is less cytotoxic. PRO 2000 is also compatible with latex condoms. Dr Jenson told the Marketletter that the ultimate formulations of PRO 2000 as a topical microbicide will depend on the requirements of future licensing partners.