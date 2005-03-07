TopoTarget A/Sacquires German's G2M Cancer Drugs AG

Danish/UK firm TopoTarget A/S has acquired G2M Cancer Drugs AG, a German anti-cancer therapeutics firm, in an all-share transaction, the terms of which were not disclosed. "The move unites two companies with complementary strategies, products and research, and creates a heavy-weight Danish oncology company with subsidiaries in the UK and Germany," noted TopoTarget, adding that "the new entity will be a leader in the field of histone deacetylase inhibitors, have a broad and rich development portfolio and the potential to reach sustainable profitability by 2007."