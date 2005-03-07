TopoTarget A/Sacquires German's G2M Cancer Drugs AG

Danish/UK firm TopoTarget A/S has acquired G2M Cancer Drugs AG, a German anti-cancer therapeutics firm, in an all-share transaction, the terms of which were not disclosed. "The move unites two companies with complementary strategies, products and research, and creates a heavy-weight Danish oncology company with subsidiaries in the UK and Germany," noted TopoTarget, adding that "the new entity will be a leader in the field of histone deacetylase inhibitors, have a broad and rich development portfolio and the potential to reach sustainable profitability by 2007."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze