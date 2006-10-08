TopoTarget launches Savene in Europe

Danish biotechnology firm TopoTarget has announced the European launch of Savene (dexrazoxane), its drug that protects against accidental exposure to anthracycline anticancer drugs during chemotherapy. The company added that it believes the product will become the gold standard treatment for extravasation.
The launch, which was announced at the recent European Society for Medical Oncology congress in Istanbul, Turkey, was accompanied by presentation of data that showed that 98% of those treated with the antidote did not require further surgery to correct accidental exposure. The company added that the agent was well-tolerated, and allowed most patients to continue their cancer therapy.
