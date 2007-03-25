TopoTarget's loss grows 282%, on R&D costs

Danish drugmaker TopoTarget AS says that R&D costs were partially responsible for the increase in its loss for 2006 which, at 174.7 million Danish kroner ($31.2 million), was 282% higher than the 45.7 million kroner deficit it recorded in 2005. In particular, the company said that the development of its anticancer drug belinostat (PXD101), currently in Phase II, coupled with cost of selling and distributing Savene, its product for the treatment of anthracycline extravasation, had driven up its expenditure.
TopoTarget also said that a 42.2% drop in its revenue, to 45.7 million kroner, had impacted on its income for the year. The firm said, however, that its performance in 2006 had been satisfactory given the progress it had seen in its product pipeline. Currently, the company has several products in Phase II development, all of which utilize histone deacetylase inhibition, including: Baceca for the treatment of cancerous skin conditions; Savicol, an anticancer drug for patients with familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP); and the acne treatment Avugane.
In addition, the firm said that deal with Swiss major Novartis (Marketletter March 12), under which it in-licensed the antibody-based anticancer agent Zemab, had further expanded its drug pipeline and future sales potential.
