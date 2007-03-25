Wednesday 6 August 2025

TopoTarget's loss grows 282%, on R&D costs

25 March 2007

Danish drugmaker TopoTarget AS says that R&D costs were partially responsible for the increase in its loss for 2006 which, at 174.7 million Danish kroner ($31.2 million), was 282% higher than the 45.7 million kroner deficit it recorded in 2005. In particular, the company said that the development of its anticancer drug belinostat (PXD101), currently in Phase II, coupled with cost of selling and distributing Savene, its product for the treatment of anthracycline extravasation, had driven up its expenditure.

TopoTarget also said that a 42.2% drop in its revenue, to 45.7 million kroner, had impacted on its income for the year. The firm said, however, that its performance in 2006 had been satisfactory given the progress it had seen in its product pipeline. Currently, the company has several products in Phase II development, all of which utilize histone deacetylase inhibition, including: Baceca for the treatment of cancerous skin conditions; Savicol, an anticancer drug for patients with familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP); and the acne treatment Avugane.

In addition, the firm said that deal with Swiss major Novartis (Marketletter March 12), under which it in-licensed the antibody-based anticancer agent Zemab, had further expanded its drug pipeline and future sales potential.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

FDA nod for expanded indication of Avtozma
Biosimilars
FDA nod for expanded indication of Avtozma
6 August 2025
Pharmaceutical
Markets kick Bayer as details emerge of soccer-inflated financial results
6 August 2025
Biotechnology
Abzena appoints Geoffrey Glass as CEO
6 August 2025
Pharmaceutical
Novo Nordisk posts strong 1st-half sales, but with slowdown forecast
6 August 2025
Pharmaceutical
Global rules, local risks: the impact of FDA and EU reforms
6 August 2025
Biotechnology
RFK Jr shuts down mRNA vaccine funding
6 August 2025
Biotechnology
Intas Pharma launches Hetronifly in India
6 August 2025

Company Spotlight

Nanoscope Therapeutics
A clinical-stage biotechnology company developing gene therapies for retinal degenerative diseases.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze