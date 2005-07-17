TopoTarget's PEAC gets Orphan Drug status

The US Food and Drug Administration has designated TopoTarget's PEAC, an orally-administered therapy based on valproic acid which inhibits histone deacetylases, Orphan Drug status for the treatment of familial adenomatous polyposis, an inherited condition which predisposes patients to colon cancer.
Peter Buhl Jensen, chief executive of the Copenhagen, Denmark-headquartered group, commented: "this is an important milestone for PEAC which was granted European Union Orphan Medicinal Product designation for the same indication last year." He went on to say that the firm is "planning Phase II trials of PEAC in FAP patients and these are scheduled to begin later this year."
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