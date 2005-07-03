TopoTarget's Savene sees strong Ph I/II data

Danish drugmaker TopoTarget AS says that Savene (dexrazoxane) has demonstrated a 97% success rate in a multicenter Phase II/III trial evaluating its use in treating the accidental extravasation of anthracycline anticancer agents and the avoidance of surgical interventions.
Enrollment in the trial is now complete, having recruited the requisite 35 evaluable patients. A previous multicenter study in 18 patients had a similarly high success rate, achieving 100%, the firm stated.
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