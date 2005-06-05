TopoTargets gets US and EU patents

Danish oncology group TopoTarget A/S has obtained two patents: US patent number 6888027 and European patent number 1301184, which relate to the company's leading histone deacetylase inhibitor program.
The US patent covers a family of sulphonamide HDAC inhibitors including PXD101, which the firm is developing with the USA's CuraGen Corp for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers.
The European patent covers the use of valproic acid and derivatives as HDAC inhibitors for the treatment of solid tumors, and is currently relevant to two TopoTarget oncology therapies which are scheduled to enter Phase II clinical trials later this year: BACECA for non-melanoma skin cancers and PEAC as a suppression therapy in patients with a genetic predisposition to colon cancer, the group noted.
