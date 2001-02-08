Toprol-XL cleared for CHF in USA

AstraZeneca has been granted approval in the USA to market itsextended-release beta blocker Toprol-XL (metoprolol) for the treatment of stable, symptomatic heart failure of ischemic, hypertensive or cardiomyopathic origin. The approval has been granted based on the results of the MERIT-HF study (Marketletter November 23, 1998). The extended-release formulation is already approved for this indication in the European Union.
