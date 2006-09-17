Torrent opens Australian unit with six new NDAs

Indian generic drugmaker Torrent Pharmaceuticals hopes to consolidate its existing foothold in the Australian market by filing New Drug Applications with local regulators for its epilepsy treatment lamotrigine, the copy-cat version of UK drug major GlaxoSmithKline's Lamictal, following this with NDAs for another four to five drugs.

Torrent has already set up a subsidiary - Torrent Australasia - and has said the potential in the local generics sector is considerable. Cheaper versions of off-patent medicines have a 50% share of the pharmaceutical market in Europe and the USA but generics have still to penetrate in Australia where they make up only 15%-20% of volume, amounting to $500,000 out of a market worth $5.0 billion each year.

