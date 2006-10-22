TorreyPines' tezampanel enters Ph IIb migraine trial

USA-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm TorreyPines Therapeutics says that it has begun a Phase IIb study of its lead drug candidate tezampanel, a novel anti-pain agent, as a treatment for acute migraine. The firm added that the compound has potential as a non-narcotic, non-vascular therapeutic approach to the often debilitating condition.
The double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group study is expected to enroll approximately 300 patients who will receive treatment for a single attack, with or without aura. Participants will be randomized to receive either 40mg, 70mg or 100mg of the drug via subcutaneous injection. The primary endpoint is pain relief at two hours post treatment, with secondary assessments including absence of pain at two hours, sustained pain relief and headache recurrence and relapse.
