Tostrex granted first EU clearance in Sweden

Cellegy Pharmaceuticals of the USA and UK-based ProStrakan say that Sweden's Medical Products Agency has approved Tostrex (testosterone gel) 2%, a transdermal gel that utilizes a proprietary metered-dose delivery system, for the treatment of male hypogonadism.
Michael Forrest, chief executive of the US firm, noted that, as a result, "the mutual recognition procedure to obtain regulatory approval for Tostrex in other European territories will be initiated by ProStakan as soon as possible."
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