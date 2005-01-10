Tostrex granted first EU clearance in Sweden

Cellegy Pharmaceuticals of the USA and UK-based ProStrakan say that Sweden's Medical Products Agency has approved Tostrex (testosterone gel) 2%, a transdermal gel that utilizes a proprietary metered-dose delivery system, for the treatment of male hypogonadism.

Michael Forrest, chief executive of the US firm, noted that, as a result, "the mutual recognition procedure to obtain regulatory approval for Tostrex in other European territories will be initiated by ProStakan as soon as possible."