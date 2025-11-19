TOTAL SYNTHESIS OF TAXOL ACHIEVED

Taxol, which was originally isolated from the Pacific yew tree 20 years ago, has received much attention as a valuable new agent in the treatment of solid tumors, but synthesis has proved difficult. This has now been achieved, and the work is reported in the journal Nature (February 17).
The approval of Bristol-Myers Squibb's Taxol (called paclitaxel) for treating ovarian cancer in 1993 has been widely hailed as a breakthrough in cancer therapy as it is the first of an entirely new class of cytotoxic drugs, which inhibit mitosis through the enhancement of the polymerization of tubulin and consequent stabilization of microtubules within the dividing cell.
However, the scarcity of Taxol, as well as the ecological impact of its harvesting (the sacrifice of one Pacific yew tree yields about a single dose of the drug) have prompted extensive searches for alternative sources, including semisynthesis, cell culture production and chemical synthesis. Bristol-Myers Squibb is on track to have a semisynthetic version of paclitaxel on the market in the USA within the next few months.
