TOUGH US MARKET WILL FORCE CHANGE

10 April 1994

A tough market for pharmaceutical product sellers in the USA will restructure the industry, according to Jean Paul Gagnon, director of pharmacoeconomic applications at Marion Merrell Dow, who was speaking at the Northeast Pharmaceutical Conference. "They (buyers) are asking the difficult question: what am I getting for what I am paying?" he said.

The response of pharmaceutical companies has been to conduct more pharmacoeconomic studies to demonstrate the value of drugs, Dr Gagnon added. And the most profound impact of tight budgets for drug purchases may be a restructuring of the marketplace. Dr Gagnon sees eventually five big integrated drug distribution alliances, which will be made up of drug companies, benefit managers, pharmacies and perhaps a wholesaler. These alliances will then compete with each other and sell formularies on a capitated bases, he said.

