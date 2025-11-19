Toyama chemical: half-year results

- Toyama Chemical said that its improved mid-term results were due to the ending of special retirement allowances, a healthier cost/price ratio, and an increase in demand for antibiotics. Sales declined in the first half of the fiscal year 2% to 19.5 billion yen. Operating profits were 1.7 billion yen, up 16.2%, current profits grew 18.9% to 1.4 billion yen, and net profits were 494 million yen, compared to a loss a year earlier. For the full year, Toyama expects to see turnover of 40.5 billion yen, operating profits of 3.6 billion yen, current profits reaching 3 billion yen, net profits of 1 billion yen, and EPS of 6.7 yen.
