TPH2 implicated in depression

Scientists from Belgium's Flanders Interuniversity Institute for Biotechnology, in collaboration with researchers from the University of Umea, Sweden, have found that the protein TPH2 could be involved in the development of depression and manic depression. Ann Van Den Bogaert and her colleagues from the research group of Jurgen Del-Favero conducted a genetic study in which they found higher incidence of the TPH2 gene in those with the condition versus healthy individuals.