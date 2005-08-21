Tracleer effective in pediatric PAH

Results from a recent study, published in the August issue of the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, demonstrate that Swiss biotechnology group Actelion's Tracleer (bosentan) is an effective treatment for pediatric pulmonary arterial hypertension, with or without concomitant prostanoid therapy. Consequently, the firm is pursuing a new formulation of Tracleer to allow for a formal label extension, according to analysts at Lehman Brothers.
Data showed that 90% of 86 participants recorded either improved (46%) or unchanged (44%) World Health Organization functional class improvements, Actelion said.
Commenting on the results, lead study investigator Erika Rosenzweig noted: "considering the limited clinical pediatric data currently available, the present retrospective study, which involves a large cohort of children with PAH, provides a fairly extensive experience of long-term safety and efficacy of bosentan for the treatment of pediatric PAH."
