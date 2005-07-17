Tracleer shows benefit in heart defect-PAH

Allschwill, Switzerland-based Actelion says that results from the BREATHE-5 study, investigating the utility of its Tracleer (bosentan) in pulmonary arterial hypertension related to Eisenmenger's syndrome, have shown that the agent significantly increased patient's exercise capacity and cut pulmonary vascular resistance.

Eisenmenger's syndrome is a progressive heart condition which occurs in people with a congenital heart defect or hole in the heart. Patients develop a severe form of PAH as a complication of the illness, which means that it cannot be treated by conventional means such as surgery.