Tracleer to remain leader of PAH market despite competition, says Morgan Stanley

As the inevitable launches of competitors to Swiss firm Actelion's Tracleer (bosentan) draw closer, analysts at Morgan Stanley maintain that the drug's proven long-term safety and efficacy record, coupled with its strong brand, will continue to drive its leading position as a treatment for pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Tracleer, a dual endothelin receptor antagonist that binds to both ETa and ETb receptors, is the only approved oral therapy for the treatment of PAH with proven efficacy in improving symptoms and clinical disease progression as well as providing long-term survival benefit (Marketletters passim). Also, it is representing the company's flagship product and leading growth driver.