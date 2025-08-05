A biotech company discovering and developing novel therapies to transform treatment of cancer and inflammatory disease.

Its proprietary platform, stemECHO, enables high-volume cloning of epithelial stem cells while preserving their genetic and epigenetic integrity to identify disease-driving cell populations and druggable targets

The leading drug candidate, TP‑101, is a novel combination therapy designed to target common mechanisms among pathogenic stem cells in solid tumors. Tract plans to file an investigational new drug (IND) application for TP‑101 within 18 months, with early preclinical efficacy demonstrated in models of ovarian, gastric, pancreatic and esophageal cancers

In July 2025, Tract appointed Chris Galloway, M.D., as Chief Medical and Development Officer. Dr. Galloway has over two decades of leadership in clinical development and regulatory affairs across oncology, immunology, rare disease and critical care. He joins from positions including senior roles at Elevar Therapeutics, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Rakuten Medical, and Merck & Co. At the same time, Mark J. Adler, M.D., and Kristiina Vuori, M.D., Ph.D. joined the Board of Directors, bringing deep oncology and biotech expertise.

Tract has also published preclinical research in Gastroenterology, revealing potential novel drug targets in esophageal adenocarcinoma using its stemECHO platform. Supported previously by NIH grants, the company is now advancing a pipeline aimed at diseases resistant to current therapies, including cancers and inflammatory disorders such as Crohn’s disease, COPD and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.