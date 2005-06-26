Trade groups urge action on Brazil patent threat

If Brazil carries out its threat to break US patents on medicines which are used in its government-funded HIV/AIDS treatment program (Marketletter June 13), this will be in violation of the World Trade Organization's Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights agreement, according to the Institute for Trade, Standards and Sustainable Development, an international think tank.

The group says it is questionable whether Brazil would be able to invoke the "health emergency" clause of the Doha Declaration amendment to TRIPS, which allows developing countries to temporarily suspend patents on products needed to alleviate a legitimate health crisis, it says, noting that Brazil's HIV/AIDS infection rate, at 0.6%, has parity with the USA's 0.5%, while the rate in Swaziland is 38.6%.

The ITSSD describes Brazil as "by far the worst abuser of intellectual property rights in the Americas," a point which has also been emphasized by Defenders of Property Rights, a US-based group which is urging US Trade Representative Rob Portman to halt "this state-sponsored piracy." If negotiations fail to convince Brazil to back down, the USTR should consider sanctions as a serious possibility," said the DPR's president, Nancie Marzulla.