Tramadol Labeling Changes

- New labeling has been drawn up for Ortho McNeil's Ultram (tramadol) after reports of serious adverse events and an observed potential for misuse, according to the US Food and Drug Administration. Since the drug was approved in the USA in March 1995 for the management of acute pain, the FDA has received 115 reports of drug abuse, dependence, withdrawal or intentional overdose by users, as well as 83 cases of seizures when the drug was used with other medications. The FDA has also sent a letter to health care providers urging them to adhere to the recommended dosing and administration set forth in the labeling.
