Transcell Has Grip On Carbohydrate Technology

Specialist in carbohydrate manipulation Transcell Technologies, a US-based majority-owned subsidiary of Interneuron Pharmaceuticals, is working on therapeutic applications for its technology in drug delivery and drug discovery, and hopes to be in Phase I for a new oral formulation drug in the near future.

Transcell's technology is based on two core carbohydrate-based technologies, permeation-enhancing facial amphiphiles and a sulfoxide glycosylation process for synthesizing oligosaccharides as potential drug or drug-modifying candidates.

Sugar Pipeline Facial amphiphiles are a family of helical glycosylated steroids whose molecules have a hydrophobic and a hydrophillic face along each axis. These compounds interact with membrane phospholipids to form transient pores through which hydrophobic molecules, including poly-peptides and nucleotides, can pass. The company has received notices of allowance from the US Patent and Trademark Office covering key components of thistechnology and the use of the amphiphiles for delivery of a majority of drugs across biological membranes.